‘We Are Ready’ — Osimhen Declares Zimbabwe Will Fall To Super Eagles

Victor Osimhen has declared that the Super Eagles are ready for battle against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored a brace in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda on Friday.





The comfortable victory revived the Super Eagles chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Uyo Residents Sure Super Eagles Will Beat Zimbabwe

Eric Chelle’s side moved to fourth position in Group C with six points from five matches.

The Super Eagles will entertain Zimbabwe in a matchday six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.

Osimhen described the remaining five matches in the qualifiers as “war” that must be fought won.

“We are ready. The remaining matches are wars and we must fight them with all that we have to win,” the Galatasaray forward told thenff.com.

By Adeboye Amosu



