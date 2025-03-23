NPFL: Yaro Yaro Upbeat Pillars Can Secure Continental Ticket Despite Loss To Plateau United

Kano Pillars head coach Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro remains optimistic the club can secure a continental ticket at the end of the season.

The former champions fell to a 2-1 defeat against Plateau United at the New Jos Stadium on Saturday.





The Sai Masu Gida dropped to eighth position on the log following the defeat.

Yaro Yaro described the defeat as painful, but is confident his team will bounce back in style.

“It was a painful defeat, especially considering how well we controlled the game from start to finish,” he was quoted by the club’s media.

“However, with the current fair performance of match officials, I am still confident that we can secure one of the three continental slots by the end of the season.”

The former winger further reflected on his team’s performance in the keenly contested encounter.

“We missed an important player, Rashid, for this game, and that forced us to make some late changes,”he added.

“However, we will work hard to address our defensive concerns and make the necessary adjustments ahead of our upcoming fixtures.”

Pillars will host Bendel Insurance in their next game on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



