Dessers Has More To Offer Rangers –Artfield

Former Canada midfielder, Scott Nathaniel Artfield believes Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers still has more to offer Rangers despite initial struggle.



The Nigerian international was heavily linked with a move to clubs in Europe during the January transfer window before Rangers made a U-turn.



Dessers has been banging the goals for Rangers in the Europa League and the Scottish Premier League this ongoing season.

In a chat with Daily Record, Artfield stated that the Super Eagles star has plenty to offer the club than any other player.



“Cyriel Dessers – who gets a raw deal at times in my eyes – is nowhere near as bad a player as some critics claim while Hamza perhaps hasn’t been as good as some of the hype has suggested.



“But there’s a player in there alright – he just needs to keep grating like the Buff and hopefully he’ll hit those heights,” the former Burnley man wrote in his column with the Daily Record.







