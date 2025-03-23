2026 WCQ: Maximum Points Against Zimbabwe Will Be Great Result For Eagles –Amoo

Former Nigerian international Fatai Amoo says he’s confident the Super Eagles will overcome Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



Nigeria heads into the fixture on the back of a strong 2-0 away victory against Rwanda, with Victor Osimhen delivering a stellar performance, netting both goals.



However, Amoo in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the players must not underestimate Zimbabwe but approach the game with a winning mentality.

Read Also: ‘We Can’t Fear Nigeria’ — Zimbabwe Star Chirewa Declares Ahead Super Eagles Clash



“The coach must continue with the approach he has applied in the first game that gave us the maximum points against Rwanda.



“However, the team must not rest on their efforts when they face Zimbabwe in Uyo. The team must see Zimbabwe as every top country in the world so that we can approach them in a tough way.



“The maximum points is all that matters because South Africa and Benin are not also resting. Our prayer is to see the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup because we have a lot of Nigerians in the USA and Canada.”







