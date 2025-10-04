2026 WCQ: Zaidu, Uche Replace Injured Duo Dessers, Osayi-Samuel

The duo of Zaidu Sanusi and Chrisantus Uche have been called up as replacements for Cyriel Dessers and Bright Osayi-Samuel who are both injured.

The replacements was announced on the Super Eagles X handle on Saturday.

Following the injury setback, both Dessers and Osayi-Samuel are out of this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

There is the possibility that the Super Eagles could be forced to make another replacement after Felix Agu was forced off in Werder Bremen ‘s home game with St. Pauli.

On matchday nine the Super Eagles will take on Lesotho on October 10 in Polokwane, South Africa.

Then on Matchday 10, coach Eric Chelle and his side will host Benin Republic on October 14.

Going into the final round of the qualifiers, the Super Eagles are third on 11 points, just three points behind Benin Republic and South Africa who are first and second respectively.



