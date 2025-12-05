2026 World Cup Draw: Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Cape Verde Get Tough Opponents

Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Algeria, Senegal and debutant Cape Verde will face tough opponents at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars, who are drawn in Group C will take on 1966 World Cup champions England, 2018 runners-up Croatia and Panama.

Semi-finalists at the 2022 edition, Morocco, will battle with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

In Group I, Senegal will tackle France, Norway and a team from FIFA playoff 2. In the opening match of the Korea/Japan World Cup Senegal stunned France 1-0.

Africa Cup of Nations champions Cote d’Ivoire are housed in Group E alongside four-time winners Germany, Ecuador and Curacao who will be making their first appearance.

Algeria have their work cutout as they will go up against reigning champions Argentina, Austria and Jordan while Group G will see Egypt square up against Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.

Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Group C foes Tunisia will battle Holland, Japan and a team from UEFA play-off B and first timers Cape Verde will play Spain,, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Also in Group A South Africa, who beat the Super Eagles to the automatic qualification ticket, will take on hosts Mexico, South Korea a team from UEFA play-off D.

Meanwhile, Africa could feature a 10th team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup of DR Congo qualify via the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March, 2025.

The Congolese defeated the Super Eagles on penalty shootout in the African playoffs to clinch the sole ticket.

They will be eyeing a first World Cup appearance since making their debut at the 1974 edition in the former West Germany.

By James Agberebi



