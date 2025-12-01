Akor Rues Sevilla’s Defeat To Real Betis

Jerome Adams Akor has lamented Sevilla’s defeat to Real Betis in their LaLiga encounter, reports Completesports.com.

Sevilla lost 2-0 at home to their city rivals on Sunday night.

It was the Rojiblancos fourth defeat in five league matches.

Akor Frustrated With Defeat

Akor said Sevilla controlled the game, but their failure to convert the chances created cost them maximum points.

‘We can’t lose like this. It’s not just a defeat, it’s a slap in the face at home,” Akor told the club’s official website.

“For much of the game we were in control, we had chances, but they took theirs and there are no excuses. We have to work hard and keep going.”

What Next For Sevilla

Akor further stated it is important for the players to put the defeat behind them, and focus on the task ahead.

“It’s tough for us and for all Sevilla fans. Now we have the Cup midweek and then Valencia. We have to look ahead. We’ll be down today and tomorrow, but we have to pick ourselves up,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



