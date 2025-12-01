Lookman Is An Essential Asset For Us –Atalanta Coach

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has described Ademola Lookman as an essential asset to his team.

Lookman was on target again as he netted in Atalanta’s 2-0 home win against Fiorentina, in the Serie A on Sunday.

The Super Eagles star forward has now scored in back-to-back matches for Atalanta.

The former African Player of the Year got on the score sheet in Atalanta’s 3-0 win against Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League last week.

It was an hectic summer transfer for Lookman who pushed for a move away from the former Europa League champions which never materialised.

This caused serious issues for Lookman as he refused to be part of the club’s pre-season.

He has since be reintegrated into the side and is beginning to find his form again.

Asked how he managed to reintegrate Lookman back into the team after the transfer turmoil Palladino, quoted by TuttoAtalanta, said:”With Lookman, I did exactly what I did with the rest of the team: I spoke individually. A few words were enough, because he’s an intelligent guy who understands immediately.

“I was clear, he was very clear with me: we’re going in the same direction because we both want to take Atalanta as high as possible.

“He’s having a strong offensive phase, but I emphasize his defensive commitment: he’s 100% in the game. I’m happy for his goals; he’s an essential asset.”



