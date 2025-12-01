Southampton Boss Hails Aribo’s Performance Vs Millwall

Southampton interim manager Tonda Eckert has lauded the performance of Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo against Millwall in the Championship.



Recall that the Nigerian international came on as a substitute as Millwall defeated Southampton 3-2 at the weekend.



It was Aribo’s fifth appearance for the club this ongoing season after returning from injury.

Read Also:Chelsea Were By Far The Better Team Against Arsenal –Terry



Speaking after the game, Eckert, in a chat with Daily Echo, stated that Aribo has been excellent every time he comes on as a second-half substitute for the team.



“I am very happy with Joe.



“He has been excellent every time he has come on, and he is in very good shape.”



