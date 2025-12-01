Chelsea Were By Far The Better Team Against Arsenal –Terry

Chelsea legend John Terry has said the Blues were the better side in Sunday’s Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues played the majority of the game with 10 men after midfielder Moises Caicedo was shown a red card for a horror tackle on Mikel Merino.

Despite Arsenal having an extra player on the pitch, it was Chelsea who took the lead thanks to Trevoh Chalobah’s goal in the 48th minute.

But Merino levelled things up at Stamford Bridge just before the hour mark as both sides picked up a point.

The result means leaders Arsenal now have 30 points, ahead of Manchester City in second with 25 and Chelsea in third with 24.

Speaking after the match, Terry took a swipe at Arsenal by claiming Chelsea were the only team trying to win the match and singled out Chalobah for praise, saying he was ‘delighted’ for the Blues defender.

“The game’s just finished [in a draw] but I’m absolutely delighted with that performance from the boys,” Terry said in a video posted on his TikTok account (via Metro).

“I thought we were by far the better team, regardless of spending the majority of the game down to 10 men.

“But I thought the first half, there was only one team on the front foot looking to win the game and showing aggression.

“It’s a London derby and that’s what we want to see from our players. Flying into tackles, a little bit of aggression.

“Unfortunately, the referee has killed the game by handing out three yellow cards in the first 15 minutes and taking the sting out of it.

‘No arguments with the Caicedo one, I think that’s a red card, and unfortunately he’s going to be a big miss for us.

‘But overall, I thought there was one team trying to win the game and that was us.

Also Read: I’m Disappointed Not To Get The Three Points Against 10 Man Chelsea –Arteta

“I thought we were very good going forward, we were direct, really quick on the counter as well. We were solid defensively.

“That can be tiring for the boys when you’re down to 10 men, especially after a big week against Barcelona [on Tuesday] and travelling away to Burnley last weekend.

“Super performance from the boys, delighted for Chalobah scoring. We spoke about how important set-pieces were in the build-up to the game and thankfully we were the team to get the advantage from that one.

“Overall I’m delighted and we rest up and keep going. We have to be delighted with that today because Arsenal have been rolling teams over week after week so far. Hence why they’re top of the league.

“But they don’t get any further away from us in this title race so far. I think today, we’ve shown we can compete with the very best in the league and give everyone a run for their money.”



