Lookman: I’m Ready To Fight For Atalanta

Ademola Lookman has explained getting back to work at Atalanta after his summer transfer saga with the club.

Lookman scored once and also registered an assist in La Dea’s 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old has recreated bond with his Atalanta teammates and fans after a summer where he fought so hard to join Inter and failed to force through the transfer.

Lookman Fully Focused On Atalanta

Read Also:UCL: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atalanta Thrash Frankfurt 3-0

The Nigeria international said his concentration is now on how the team can keep getting positive results.

“You know, what’s happened has happened. A lot’s gone on. Some things people know, others they don’t,” Lookman told Sky Sport Italia.

“Right now is the time to work hard for the team and we need to win games, that’s the most important thing, to get stronger every day. That is what I am concentrated on and so is the team, working together every day to get results.”

Relationship With Palladino

The Nigeria international also discussed his relationship with new head coach Raffaele Palladino.

“The Mister has a very clear idea of attacking and entertaining football, which you can see in the goals that we scored. Obviously, the DNA of pressing and hard work is in the team anyway, and we have to keep that going,” added Lookman.

By Adeboye Amosu



