Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ajayi Will Get More Game Time Before AFCON 2025 –Hull City Boss

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović believes Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is expected to get more playing time before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco.

    The Nigerian international was in action as the Tigers lost 2-0 to Ipswich Town in Tuesday’s Championship game.

    Speaking after the game, Jakirović, in a chat with the Yorkshire Post, stated that Ajayi will play more for Hull City before he joins the Super Eagles in Morocco.

    Read Also:‘He’s Not On Grass Yet’ — Dyche Gives Injury Update On Aina

    “Semi will play even more now.

    “He will play more because he is going to the Africa Cup of Nations on December 10.

    “So I will try to spare (John) Egan because we don’t have so many centre-backs. We have Charlie (Hughes) and (Akin) Famewo.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.