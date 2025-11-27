Ajayi Will Get More Game Time Before AFCON 2025 –Hull City Boss

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović believes Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is expected to get more playing time before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco.



The Nigerian international was in action as the Tigers lost 2-0 to Ipswich Town in Tuesday’s Championship game.



Speaking after the game, Jakirović, in a chat with the Yorkshire Post, stated that Ajayi will play more for Hull City before he joins the Super Eagles in Morocco.

“Semi will play even more now.



“He will play more because he is going to the Africa Cup of Nations on December 10.



“So I will try to spare (John) Egan because we don’t have so many centre-backs. We have Charlie (Hughes) and (Akin) Famewo.”



