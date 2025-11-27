‘He’s Not On Grass Yet’ — Dyche Gives Injury Update On Aina

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has said Ola Aina still needs more time to recover from his injury, reports Completesports.com.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury on international duty with Nigeria in September.

The 29-year-old has missed Forest’s last 14 games across all competitions.

Read Also:UCL: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atalanta Thrash Frankfurt 3-0

On the international scene, he missed Nigeria’s last four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Aina was pictured in training this week raising hope he will soon return to action for Forest, and also making himself available for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will start in Morocco in December.

Dyche is however not willing to rush the former Chelsea player back to action.

“Ola Aina is not on the grass with us yet, he’s still going to take a bit of time,” the Nottingham Forest boss told reporters at the pre-match press conference of the club’s UEFA Europa League clash against Malmo.

By Adeboye Amosu



