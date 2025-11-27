Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘He’s Not On Grass Yet’ — Dyche Gives Injury Update On Aina

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has said Ola Aina still needs more time to recover from his injury, reports Completesports.com.

    Aina sustained a hamstring injury on international duty with Nigeria in September.

    The 29-year-old has missed Forest’s last 14 games across all competitions.

    Read Also:UCL: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atalanta Thrash Frankfurt 3-0

    On the international scene, he missed Nigeria’s last four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

    Aina was pictured in training this week raising hope he will soon return to action for Forest, and also making himself available for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will start in Morocco in December.

    Dyche is however not willing to rush the former Chelsea player back to action.

    “Ola Aina is not on the grass with us yet, he’s still going to take a bit of time,” the Nottingham Forest boss told reporters at the pre-match press conference of the club’s UEFA Europa League clash against Malmo.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.