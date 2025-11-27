Kane Hopes To Face Arsenal Again In The Champions League

Harry Kane has said he is looking forward to Bayern Munich facing Arsenal again in the latter stages of this season’s UEFA Champions League following Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat.

Arsenal and Bayern, arguably two of the best teams in Europe, went head to head in a high-profile league-phase clash at the Emirates Stadium.

After a tight opening exchanges Jurrien Timber gave Arsenal the lead with a header from a Bukayo Saka corner but Bayern drew level thanks to teenage sensation Lennart Karl, who was teed up perfectly by Michael Olise.

Mikel Arteta made changes which paid off perfectly as Riccardo Calafiori made an instant impact to set up the second goal for fellow substitute Noni Madueke, a first-half replacement for the injured Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal then wrapped up the victory when another substitute, Gabriel Martinelli, received a pass from Eberechi Eze on the break and rounded Manuel Neuer before slotting into an empty net 13 minutes from time.

It was a rare off night for Kane, who is used to thriving against Arsenal, holding the all-time record for the most goals scored in north London derbies.

“Tough game, kind of what we expected,” the England captain told TNT Sports. “A good battle, I thought the first half was fairly even, a draw was probably a fair result.

Also Read: UCL: It’s Unacceptable –Gerrard Speaks On Liverpool’s Heavy Loss To PSV

“And then second half, we just didn’t quite have the same intensity and energy. We lost too many duels and in the end Arsenal punished us for that.

“One to learn from for sure, we were playing against a really good side. Our first loss of the season, we don’t want to panic too much about it but for sure we can learn from it.

“They are a good team, there is a reason why they have won every game in the Champions League and why they are top of the Premier League.

“They have got good structure, they win first and second balls and then obviously set-pieces, we knew they were going to be dangerous.

“They’ve got a good squad, I’m sure we’ll see them again in the later stages of the Champions League and we look forward to that one.”



