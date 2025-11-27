UCL: It’s Unacceptable –Gerrard Speaks On Liverpool’s Heavy Loss To PSV

Steven Gerrard has described Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to PSV at Anfield in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchday fixture as unacceptable.

Liverpool contined their poor streak as they fell to a shocking 4-1 loss to PSV.

Arne Slot’s side went into the contest after losing 3-0 to Nottingham Forest also at their home ground last weekend.

The Reds also lost 3-0 to Manchester City before the international break. They have now conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games across all competitions, a low point they last hit in September 1992.

Back then, they lost 4-2 away to Aston Villa, before drawing 4-4 with Chesterfield in the League Cup. Wimbledon then beat the Reds at Anfield when league action returned.

“No, it’s not [acceptable],” Gerrard stated. “They’re conceding too many goals, they’re wide open, they’re vulnerable and unstable. Anfield tells a story; the seats are empty.

“PSV were excellent, and we were comfortable here tonight, deserving the victory. Liverpool’s problems become deeper, pressure intensifies even more, and there needs to be soul-searching for sure.”

Gerrard questioned the backline that finished the game for Liverpool.

Also Read: I See Us As Champions League Favourites –Chelsea Star

Slot substituted Ibrahima Konate for Federico Chiesa soon after PSV scored their third goal.

However, the Reds could not pull one back, only conceding a fourth in the second minute of added time.

Konate has now been hauled off by Slot in consecutive matches after being withdrawn ten minutes into the second half against Nottingham Forest. Hugo Ekitike came on for him on that occasion, and Liverpool again only contrived to concede another goal in his absence.

“The substitution of [Ibrahima] Konate was huge, that sends a story. You look at the back four that you finish with: Curtis Jones, [Ryan] Gravenberch, [Virgil] van Dijk and [Milos] Kerkez. That’s not a Liverpool back four, never will be.”



