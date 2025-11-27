UCL: It’s A Good Victory –Lookman Reacts After Atalanta Win Vs Frankfurt

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has expressed satisfaction with Atalanta’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.



The Nigerian international scored a goal as the Serie A club thrashed Frankfurt 3-0 at the Deutsche Bank Park.



Lookman set the tone early, constantly stretching the defence and threatening with his movement before eventually breaking the deadlock.



Lookman opened the scoring in the 60th minute, latching onto a precise cross from Charles De Ketelaere with an exquisite first touch before firing clinically inside the left post.

Two minutes later, the Super Eagles winger turned provider, running from deep, exchanging passes, and sliding the ball across for Ederson to finish from close range.

The Germans collapsed after that. Scamacca crashed a powerful shot off the bar, and De Ketelaere reacted fastest to turn in the rebound for Atalanta’s third.



Reacting after the game, Lookman, in a chat with UEFA media, stated that it was a superb performance for the team against Frankfurt.



“It’s a big performance for the team. It’s a good victory away from home.



“In the first half we had a few chances, and coming out in the second half, we knew we had to create chances again.



“And it’s pretty good that we scored three goals pretty quickly. The team is gradually gaining that confidence.”



