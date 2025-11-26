UCL: Lookman Scores, Provides Assist As Atalanta Thrash Frankfurt 3-0

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman scored and also bagged an assist as Atalanta thrashed Eintrach Frankfurt 2-0 on matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League.

After a goalless affair in the first half Lookman broke the deadlock in the 60th minute.

Lookman then turned from scorer to provider as he set up teammate Ederson to double the lead just two minutes after the opener.

With the win, Atalanta now occupy the 10th position on 10 points.

Im Portugal, Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika was in action for 90 minutes but could not prevent Club Brugge from losing 3-0 to Sporting Lisbon.

Following the heavy defeat Club Brugge are now in the 26th spot and have just four points.

Arsenal made it five wins out of five thanks to a 3-1 win against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Emirates.

Goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli secured the impressive win for Mikel Arteta’s men who are now top on 15 points while Bayene drop to third place.

In other fixtures, Liverpool’s poor run continues as they suffered a 4-1 loss to PSV at Anfield, PSG edged out Tottenham 5-3, Real Madrid overcame Olympiacos 4-3, and Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-1.

Results:

Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich

Liverpool 1-4 PSV

Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid

Frankfurt 0-3 Atalanta

Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Club Brugge’s

PSG 5-3 Tottenham

By James Agberebi



