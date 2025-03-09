‘ A Good Result’ — Olowookere Reacts To Flamingos’ Win Over South Africa

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere heaped plaudits on his players after their away victory over South Africa on Saturday.

The Nigerian girls defeated their hosts 3-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria.





Shakirat Moshood gave Nigeria the lead after 20 minutes.

Forward Harmony Chidi doubled the Flamingos’ lead from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

However, skipper Katleho Malebana pulled a goal back for the hosts from the penalty spot two minutes after the break.

Chidi restored Nigeria’s two-goal lead with her second of the encounter in the 68th minute.

“We had a good result, but we need to improve on a few things for the next game, as I know South Africa is also going to improve,” Olowookere was quoted by safa.net.

The second leg will hold at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, next Saturday.

The winner on aggregate will seal a place in the final qualifying round.

By Adeboye Amosu





