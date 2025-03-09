Morocco 2025: South Africa Coach Laments Defeat To Flamingos

Bantwana of South Africa head coach Ntombifuthi Khumalo has expressed disappointment with her team’s performance against Nigeria.

South Africa lost 3-1 to the Flamingos in the first leg of their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second round qualifying tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on Saturday.





Harmony.Chidi bagged a brace for Nigeria , while Shakirat Moshood scored the other goal .

Captain Katleho Malebana scored the hosts only goal of the game from a penalty.

Khumalo praised his players for their spirited effort despite the defeat.

“Once our opponents put pressure on us, that’s where we fail to protect our posts. That’s the challenge we need to fix before we head into the second leg,” she told safa.net.

The girls showed resilience, and we know what we need to work on.

The second leg will hold next Sunday at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

By Adeboye Amosu



