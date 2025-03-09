Valencia Coach Lavishes Praise On Sadiq After Win Over Real Valladolid

Valencia manager Carlos Corberán has praised Umar Sadiq following the forward’s impressive performance in the club’s 2-1 home win over Real Valladolid.

The Nigeria international scored the winning goal for Los Che at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday night.





With his latest goal, Sadiq has now scored four times from his four shots on target in La Liga since February 1.

That is the highest of any player in the competition, maintaining a 100% conversion rate with his shots on target since then in the ongoing campaign.

Read Also:NLO Approves Dare’s Black Scorpions FC Relocation To Abuja For Greater Impact

The 28-year-old netted twice in Valencia’s 3-3 draw at Osasuna last weekend.

“I have three great forwards because Sadiq is showing it. Hugo has shown it, but he is not available at the moment. The same goes for Rafa Mir. I have absolute and full confidence in the three forwards we have,” Corberán told the club’s official website.

“I think that Sadiq today exemplifies what the game was like. A game with mistakes at times. And with the mentality to recover from those situations that he had.

“A game of not losing faith, of assistance, until achieving the objective. I think there is a parallel between what Sadiq did today during the game and what the team did.”

The striker, who.joined Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad in January has scored five times in seven league appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu





