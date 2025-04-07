‘A Great Turnaround’ — Nasarawa Assistant Coach Reacts To Home Win Vs Akwa United

Nasarawa United assistant coach Mohammed Saidu Bashir claimed Sunday’s home win against Akwa United will help the club’s fight against relegation.

The Solid Miners defeated Akwa United 2-0 in a matchday 32 encounter at the Lafia City Stadium.





Ugochukwu Leonard and substitute Garba Abubakar scored both goals for the hosts in the game.

Nasarawa United moved to 16th position with 39 points.

“This is a great turnaround for us after the disappointing away loss to Kwara United on matchday 31,” he declared after the game.

“Akwa United are a good side. They are former league champions and we respect them for that. However, we needed the points today more than they did, even though we are passing through the same phase of beating the drop.

“We are so happy that we are back in contention to stabilise in the league, and we hope to continue with this great feat, beginning with our next home game against our next-door neighbours, Plateau United, coming weekend.”

Nasarawa United welcome their fans back to the Lafia City Stadium for the first in five months following the ban by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Bashir said the fans presence boost the morale of the players.

“Also, it’s great to see our fans back at the stadium after the ban against them some five months ago. Their presence today was a huge morale booster, and we hope to see more of their support and high spirits in the remaining games,”he added.

“We thank everyone for their support and prayers always.”

By Adeboye Amosu



