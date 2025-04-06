Close Menu
    World Football

    Guardiola Condemns Man United Fans Over Derogatory Chants To Foden

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Pep Guardiola condemned Manchester United supporters who made derogatory chants about Phil Foden’s mother, saying they lacked class and should be ashamed of themselves.

    Manchester City were shocked and disgusted by the choruses during the Manchester derby, both the number of them and how many United fans joined in.


    Manager Guardiola stressed the problem goes beyond United as he said it is a wider issue in world football.

    He explained: “Lack of class. But it’s not United, it’s the people, you know? We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football – managers, owners, and football players especially. Honestly, I don’t understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, it’s a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

    Foden, who comes from Stockport in Greater Manchester, played the first 58 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    Independent


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.