Guardiola Condemns Man United Fans Over Derogatory Chants To Foden

Pep Guardiola condemned Manchester United supporters who made derogatory chants about Phil Foden’s mother, saying they lacked class and should be ashamed of themselves.

Manchester City were shocked and disgusted by the choruses during the Manchester derby, both the number of them and how many United fans joined in.





Manager Guardiola stressed the problem goes beyond United as he said it is a wider issue in world football.

He explained: “Lack of class. But it’s not United, it’s the people, you know? We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football – managers, owners, and football players especially. Honestly, I don’t understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, it’s a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

Foden, who comes from Stockport in Greater Manchester, played the first 58 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Independent



