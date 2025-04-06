Serie A: Ebuehi Returns To Action For Empoli After Lengthy Layoff

Tyronne Ebuehi made his first appearance of the season as Empoli were held to a 0-0 draw by Cagliari at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Ebuehi replaced Junior Sambia in the 65th minute of the encounter.





The 29-year-old sustained a cruciate ligament injury during Empoli’s Serie A clash with Bologna in March 2024.

The injury forced the right-back to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Empoli remain in 18th position on the table with 24 points from 31 games.

Roberto D’ Aversa will be away to Napoli in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



