La Liga: Uche Bags Assists As Getafe Thrash Real Valladolid

Nigerian international Christantus Uche bagged an assist as Getafe thrashed Real Valladolid 4-0 in Sunday’s La Liga game.

Uche, who was making his 28 appearances, has netted five goals and bagged eight assists this ongoing season for Getafe.





The visitor took an early lead through Arambarri’s clinical finish thanks to an assist from Uche.

Read Also: Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Grabs Assist In Lazio’s Win At Atalanta

Getafe doubled their lead in the 19th minute after another well-timed assist from Uche to set up Terrats.

A few minutes later Terrats grabbed his brace to take the game beyond the reach of Real Valladolid.

Duarte then completed the thrashing with a goal in the 80th minute to seal the maximum points for Getafe.



