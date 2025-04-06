Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Grabs Assist In Lazio’s Win At Atalanta

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru registered an assist as Lazio defeated Atalanta 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Dele-Bashiru knocked down Christos Mandas’ pass to set up Gustav Isaksen for the winning goal in the 54th minute.





The 24-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The Nigeria international has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for Marco Baroni’s side this season.

Atalanta also paraded Ademola Lookman in the game.

Lookman was replaced by Lazar Samardzic in the 74th minute.

The winger has scored 13 goals in 25 league appearances for La Dea in the current campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu





