NPFL: Rivers United Outshine Remo Stars, Enyimba Claim Derby Spoils Against Abia Warriors

Rivers United revived their title chances courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over leaders Remo Stars in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

David Sholumade scored the decisive goal for the hosts six minutes from time.





Rivers United reduced Remo Stars’ lead to five points following the win.

Nine-time champions Enyimba rallied to beat Abia Warriors 2-1 in the oriental derby.

Ijoma Desouza opened scoring for the People’s Elephant after 20 minutes.

Enyimba got their goals through Kalu Nweke and Joseph Atule.

Nasarawa United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 victory over Akwa United at the Lafia City Stadium.

Leonard Ugochukwu gave Nasarawa United the lead after two minutes, while Abubakar Garba make the points save with the second five minutes from time.

Niger Tornadoes also recorded a 2-0 victory over El-kanemi Warriors.

Mohammed Hussaini and Ahmed Family got the goals for Niger Tornadoes.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars battled to a 1-1 draw.

Ahmadu Liman put Sunshine Stars ahead in the ninth minute, while Johnmark Atule equalised for Lobi Stars 10 minutes after the break.

In Jos, Plateau United were were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors

Katsina Utd 1-1 Bayelsa United

Lobi 1-1 Sunshine

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Akwa Utd

Tornadoes 2-0 El Kanemi

Plateau Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Remo

By Adeboye Amosu



