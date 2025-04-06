Man City Drop Points In Top-four Race After Draw Vs Man United

Manchester City dropped points in the race for a Premier League top-four place after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

City needed to take advantage of Chelsea’s draw at move into fourth place with a win against their city rivals.





But Pep Guardiola’s men failed to go past a well organised United side.

Also, the Red Devils missed the chance of a first Premier League double over City in five years.

The result leaves City in fifth place on 52 points, just oke point adrift of Chelsea, while United are 13th on 38 points in the league table.

In the 10th minute Phil Foden drilled a low shot left-foot strike which Andre Onana watched go off target.

Five minutes later Harry Maguire made a timely block to deny Omar Marmoush for a corner.

City continued to edge the opening minutes and went close again on 18 minutes this time through Kevin De Bruyne but his left-foot shot was well gathered by Onana.

United created their first big chance on 20 minutes but Alejandro Garnacho could not put away Diogo Dalot’s cross.

With five minutes left in the first half Ilkay Gundogan attempted a shot outside the box which Onana watched go just off target.

A minute later Dalot teed up Casemiro whose low effort failed to trouble Ederson in goal for City.

In the 61st minute a dangerous cross from Dorgu was cleared away by Ruben Diaz.

City won a free-kick in a good area and almost broke the deadlock on 65 minutes only for Marmoush to see his effort punched away by Onana.

Marmoush went close again in the 69th minute once again Onana punched away.

At the other end Ugarte hit a shot outside the box which wrnt just wide.

With 12 minutes left substitute Joshua Zirkzee tried a left-foot shot but Ederson was alert enough to punch it away.

In the 89th minute Dorgu attempted a shot after a corner was not properly cleared but saw his effort miss the target.



