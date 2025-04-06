Close Menu
    Fulham Coach Hails Bassey’s Display Vs Liverpool

    Fulham manager Marco Silva has thumbed up Calvin Bassey’s display in the club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool.

    The Whites rallied from one goal down to beat Arne Slot’s side in the thrilling Premier League encounter.


    Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead after 14 minutes.

    Fulham fought back by scoring three goals through Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz.


    Read Also:NPFL: Amuneke Eyes Brighter Future For Heartland After Ending Winless Streak

    Substitute Luis Diaz reduced the deficit for Liverpool 19 minutes from time.

    Bassey put up a solid display shutting down Liverpool forwards in the game.

    Silva declared that the Nigeria international has all the attributes to become a top quality defender.

    “Calvin has all the skills to be a top central defender. He ticks all the boxes to be a top, top player. Now he has to be more consistent,” Silva told BBC.


