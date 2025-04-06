NPFL: Amuneke Eyes Brighter Future For Heartland After Ending Winless Streak

Heartland Technical Manager, Emmanuel Amuneke, has expressed confidence that the Naze Millionaires will overcome their current challenges and evolve into a combative side next season, as players begin to display their true qualities, Completesports.com reports.

The former Super Eagles winger and 1994 African Player of the Year spoke after his team’s 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars in Saturday’s NPFL matchday 32 fixture at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.





Samuel Agu scored a brace in the encounter to secure the three points for Heartland. The five-time champions had been winless in six games, a situation that plunged the team into the relegation zone.

However, following the emphatic win on Saturday, Heartland climbed out of the red zone, moving up one place to the 16th position.

Also Read: Ilechukwu: Rangers ‘Unlucky’ With Tough President Federation Cup Draws

Asked if the victory—which ended a six-game winless run and lifted the club out of relegation—was a relief, Amuneke stated that he never embarks on a project he is doubtful about.

The former Zamalek of Egypt and FC Barcelona of Spain winger, who also managed Zanaco of Zambia, added that he was fully aware of the enormity of the task at Heartland. He stressed that he is working to end the cycle of the club bouncing between relegation and top-flight football season after season.

Amuneke emphasised his familiarity with the Nigerian league system, having coached Ocean Boys of Yenagoa in 2008 before moving to Europe, where he handled several clubs.

“If you know me very well, you’ll understand that I’m a very objective person,” the 54-year-old gaffer began. “I don’t involve myself in things I’m unsure about. I knew coming to coach Heartland wasn’t going to be easy.

“I coached in the Nigeria Premier League way back in 2008 when I took charge of Ocean Boys FC. After that, I left the country and had been away for a very long time, during which I coached in several countries.

“Coming back here now, I knew it was going to be a challenge. But I’m not afraid of challenges because I also know they help me grow as a coach and as a person.

“Difficult times will always come. What really matters is remaining calm during the storm and not losing your head. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do.

“Nigerians don’t always revisit history, and that’s one of the reasons we struggle to progress. If you check Heartland’s history, you’ll find that the club has fluctuated between relegation and the top flight over the years.

“To achieve stability, you need time and the right people to drive the journey. What we’re doing now is building that stability. Hopefully, by next season, these players will begin to showcase more of their abilities.

Also Read: NPFL: Rivers United Captain Emekayi Rallies Teammates Ahead Remo Stars Clash

“I’m happy with the decision I made. I always say I’ve never regretted returning home because this is my state. It’s a pleasure to serve my people, and that’s exactly what I’ll continue to do for as long as I’m here.”

Amuneke admitted, without mincing words, that the NPFL is a very tough competition.

“You’ve seen how the league is playing out. It’s very competitive. For us, the focus is on winning our games and collecting the three points,” he said.

Reflecting on the matchday 32 clash against Kano Pillars, Amuneke paid tribute to the Sai Masu Gida side, describing them as an experienced team.

“First, I must confess that we played against a very good side. You’ve got to recognise that fact. Kano Pillars is a team with huge experience. Like I always emphasise, you must first find a way to contain such a team, then take your chances when they come,” he stated.

“That’s exactly what we did in this game. It’s not about being spectacular in performance—it’s about winning and securing the three points.

“That’s the most important thing, and I’m grateful to God that we were able to do that today.”

Heartland will travel to Enugu for an Oriental Derby against Rangers in a matchday 33 fixture at The Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, on Sunday, 13 April, 2025.

By Sab Osuji



