My Dream Is To Win AFCON Or World Cup With Morocco –Hakimi

Morocco vice-captain Achraf Hakimi has set his sights on winning either the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the FIFA World Cup with the Atlas Lions.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back was one of Morocco’s key players as they became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals at the 2022 edition in Qatar.





Morocco are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, having won all of their matches in their qualifying group (Group E) and Hakimi, 26, has opened up his ambitions.

“I think it would be great to win everything with Paris,” the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star said on Hespress English (via African Football).

“But with Morocco, the feeling is different—the World Cup doesn’t happen every year, so I would prefer to win something with Morocco, like the World Cup.”

Hakimi emphasized that his ultimate ambition before retirement is to lift a major trophy with the Moroccan national team: “Winning something with Morocco, whether it’s the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup, is what I dream of.”

Morocco have won the AFCON title once – lifting the trophy in 1976. The 2025 AFCON edition will be hosted by Morocco between December 2025 and 18 January 2026.



