Osimhen Best Player Of The Season –Galatasaray Legend

Legendary Galatasaray Tanju Çolak has labeled Victor Osimhen best player of the season in Turkey.

Osimhen has been in brilliant form bagging 28 goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances across every competitions for the Turkish giants.





The Nigeria international has been crucial for Galatasaray who are top in the domestic league table.

Also the 26-year-old got a brace in the 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals.

Çolak, who featured for Galatasaray from 1987 to 1991, scoring 116 in 124 matches, claims Osimhen commands the loyalty of the Galatasaray squad.

“There is a squad in Galatasaray that is loyal to Osimhen. He sets a good example, he scores a lot of goals. Osimhen is the best player of the season,” Çolak was quoted by habersarikirmizi.

On the contrary, Çolak was critical of Alvaro Morata, who joined Galatasaray from AC Milan in the January transfer window.

“Morata does not score goals, he does not fight. If it were me, I would not buy this guy,” Çolak added.

Osimhen’s brilliant form has attracted attention from top European top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG.

It remains to be seen where he will be playing next summer as it is almost certain it will not be at Napoli.



