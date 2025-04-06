EPL: Aribo, Onuachu In Action As Southampton Relegated From EPL After Loss To Tottenham

Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo were in action as Southampton’s relegation fate was confirmed on Sunday after losing 3-1 to Tottenham in the Premier League.



Onuachu was making his 21st appearance and has netted four goals this ongoing season for Southampton. While on the other hand, Aribo has made 30 appearances, scoring three goals.



The host took the lead after Brennan Johnson converted Djed Spence’s cut-back in the 13th minute, before he latched on to James Maddison’s header over the defence to flick in a second three minutes before half-time.

Read Also: Osimhen Best Player Of The Season –Galatasaray Legend



Mateus Fernandes replied in the 90th minute, but Mathys Tel claimed his first Spurs league goal with a penalty in added time.



The Saints will make an immediate return to the Championship after their latest defeat confirmed relegation with seven games still to play – the earliest a side has ever had their fate sealed in the Premier League.



Previously, Ipswich, Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Derby County held the joint record after facing the drop with just six matches left.







