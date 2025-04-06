EPL: Iwobi On Target, Bassey Features In Fulham, Liverpool’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was on target as Fulham defeated Liverpool 3-2 in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 31 appearances for Fulham, has scored eight goals and bagged five assists this ongoing season.



His Nigerian compatriot, Calvin Bassey was making his 29th appearance and has netted one goal for Fulham.



Arne Slot’s side had gone ahead through Alexis Mac Allister’s superb 25-yard strike but three Fulham goals in 13 minutes turned the game on its head before half-time.

Ryan Sessegnon equalised with a smart first-time finish after Andreas Pereira’s cross fell kindly for him in the box.



Alex Iwobi put Marco Silva’s side ahead nine minutes later before Rodrigo Muniz made it 3-1.



Luis Diaz pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute, stabbing into the bottom corner from fellow substitute Conor Bradley’s pass, but Liverpool were unable to force an equaliser.







