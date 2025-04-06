Ilechukwu: Rangers ‘Unlucky’ With Tough President Federation Cup Draws

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Head Coach of Enugu Rangers, has sensationally declared that the Coal City Flying Antelopes are ‘unlucky’ in this year’s President Federation Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Ilechukwu, a former MFM FC of Lagos gaffer who has also managed Heartland and Plateau United prior to his current role at Rangers, lamented that right from the onset, the six-time domestic cup winners had been handed tough fixtures in the competition.





Rangers are chasing their seventh President Federation Cup title following previous triumphs in 1974, 1975, 1976, 1981, 1983, and 2018.

In 11 days’ time, precisely on April 16, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (MJA), Onikan, Lagos, Rangers will clash with Bendel Insurance in one of the Round of 16 top fixtures of the 2025 President Federation Cup.

After his team’s goalless draw against the Benin Arsenals in Saturday’s NPFL matchday 32 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Ilechukwu was asked about the upcoming clash with Insurance in Lagos.

The ‘Working One’, as Ilechukwu is affectionately called, admitted that Bendel Insurance are a team he would rather avoid at this stage.

He said the Flying Antelopes have been unfortunate this year as the Federation Cup has consistently handed them difficult opponents.

“I just don’t know why the draws went that way. I was very upset when I saw them,” Ilechukwu began.

“We played Kano Pillars (in the Round of 64). After that, we played Heartland (in the Round of 32), and now (in the Round of 16), we’re playing Bendel Insurance. I don’t know why we’re so unlucky.

“It’s going to be a very difficult one. I don’t pray to meet a team like Bendel Insurance because defensively, they are very sound. Technically, tactically, and even in attack, they are solid. They have power, energy, and they are very aggressive.

“It’s a team we need to prepare very, very well to face. Honestly, I don’t know the reason behind these tough draws, but we’ll keep on working hard to see what we can do before the game.”

Ilechukwu also reflected on the tough encounter in Benin, in which Rangers snatched a point despite being wasteful in front of goal.

The Super Eagles Assistant Coach rued his team’s missed opportunities, which could have earned them maximum points had they converted their chances.

According to him, it was ‘two points lost’ rather than ‘a point gained’.

“Two points dropped,” Ilechukwu responded. “It’s two points dropped. This is because, in a game, once you don’t win, you don’t win. Whether you have ten or twenty chances, the most important thing is having a game plan to win. If you don’t win, then you simply didn’t win.”

With six matches remaining, Ilechukwu reiterated his belief that league leaders Remo Stars have already secured the 2024/2025 NPFL title. He said the rest of the teams from second to tenth positions are merely battling for continental spots.

“I think, like I said before, that apart from Remo Stars who have already won the league, as far as I’m concerned, the ticket for the second CAF Champions League slot and the CAF Confederation Cup is still open for teams from 10th to 2nd position,” Ilechukwu reiterated.

“And that’s what we (Rangers) are fighting for. We’re not going to give up. We’ll keep on fighting as defending champions until the last match.”

Rangers, with 46 points, sit 5th in the Premier League table and will host 16th-placed Heartland, who have 38 points, in a matchday 33 Oriental Derby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, this weekend.

Ilechukwu said they would prepare thoroughly in order to win the game and boost their top-three finish hopes.

“In football, anything can happen. Heartland are in the relegation zone, and I know they are likely to be stronger in that game because they’ll throw everything into it – even their lives,” he said.

“But we’re going to prepare well. It’s a derby against my former team, who are battling relegation. Almost four or five factors are going to influence that game. So, I think we’re ready. We just have to return home, assess our injured players, and ensure we prepare well to secure the three points in that match.”

By Sab Osuji



