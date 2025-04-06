Arokodare Gears Up For 100th Genk Appearance

Tolu Arokodare says he is looking forward to making his 100th appearance for Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk.

Thorsten Fink’s men will face Anderlecht in a Championship playoff fixture at the Lotto Park on Sunday night (today).





It will be a special occasion for Arokodare, who has featured in 99 games for Genk.

“Who would have thought? When I signed here, I had hoped to reach 100. It wasn’t always easy, either,” the Nigeria international said in an interview with HLN.

Read Also:EPL Releases Statement Over Controversial Penalty Awarded To Everton Against Arsenal

“There was an opportunity for departure this season, but I am very happy that I stayed and can play under this coach. He has made me much better.”

The 24-year-old moved to Genk from French club Amiens SC in January 2023.

The striker scored on his debut for the club against KAA Gent.

Arokodare has so far scored 37 goals and provided 12 assists in 99 appearances across all competitions for Genk.

By Adeboye Amosu



