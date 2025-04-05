NPFL: Heartland Beat Kano Pillars, Rangers Hold Bendel Insurance

Heartland ended their winless streak courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Saturday.

It was Emmanuel Amuneke’s side first win in eight league outings.





The win also boosted the Naze Millionaires chances of escaping relegation.

Samuel Agu scored both goals for the home team.

The defender scored the curtain raiser in the 39th minute.

Agu doubled his side’s advantage with a free kick 13 minutes from time.

Heartland moved to 16th position on the table with 38 points from 32 matches.

Kano Pillars remain in eighth position with 44 points from same number of matches.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 0-0 draw by Rangers.

By Adeboye Amosu



