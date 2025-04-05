NPFL: Sunshine Stars Relegation Fight Not Over — Former Captain Abe

Former Sunshine Stars captain Sunday Abe is optimistic the club will maintain their top flight status at the end of the season.

The Akure club currently occupy 19th position on the table,and face a big fight in their bid to avoid the drop.





Abubakar Bala’s side have failed to record a win in their last four league games.

Sunshine Stars will face basement side Lobi Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

Abe insisted that all hope is not lost, as the team has faced similar challenges in the past.

“It’s painful to see the team in this mess, but let’s be honest – it’s not surprising. The performances this season have been well below standard, and the results reflect that,” Abe told Flashscore.

“We’re 19th because we haven’t done enough, plain and simple. Sentiment won’t save us. If things don’t change fast.

“Relegation is inevitable, relegation to the National League would be a huge disaster, and we must fight to avoid that outcome at all costs.

“Personally, I’m still hopeful we can avoid relegation, as we’ve been in this situation the last four seasons and managed to get out each time. However, we can’t keep going down this path. Change is needed urgently.”

By Adeboye Amosu



