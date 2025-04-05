Wolves Beat Ipswich Town To Boost Survival Hopes

Wolverhampton Wanderers further boosted their chances of survival after defeating Ipswich Town 2-1 away in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wolves remain in 17th on 32 points and are 12 points away from the relegation zone.





Liam Delap gave Ipswich the lead in the 16th minute but in the 72nd minute Pablo Sarabia equalised for Wolves.

With six minutes left to play Jorgen Larsen got the winner to make it three consecutive wins for Wolves.

In the other Premier League fixtures West Ham and Bournemouth settled for 2-2 draw while Crystal Palace edged out Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at Selhurst Park.



