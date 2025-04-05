Genk Ready For War Against Anderlecht — Arokodare

Tolu Arokodare has said Genk are ready for battle against Anderlecht, reports Completesports.com.

Thorsten Fink’s side will be up against Anderlecht in a Championship playoff tie at the Lotto Park, Brussel on Sunday.





Genk thrashed KAA Gent 4-0 in their first game in the playoff at the Cegeka Arena last weekend.

The Smurfs are determined to record another win according to Arokodare.



“We don’t focus on the past, but on our football. It is a big match for both clubs. It is the playoffs. These are the games you want to play,” the Nigeria international told HLN.

“We are a resilient team, you saw that last week against Gent. We want to beat Anderlecht with the same mentality as the whole season.

“There is certainly no underestimation. We don’t underestimate or overestimate anyone. We start from our own strength and pretend it is war.”

The 24-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 36 games for the Smurfs this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



