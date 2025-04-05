Osaze: Super Eagles Must Be More Tactical, Learn From Mistakes

Former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie has advised the Super Eagles to be more tactical in their approach and learn from past mistakes for the team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



South Africa remain top of the group with 13 points after defeating Benin 2-0 while , Nigeria sit fourth after been held to a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, barely keeping their qualification hopes alive with four matches left in the series.



Speaking with Brila FM, Osaze stated that the current Super Eagles are finding it difficult to secure victories.

“I’ve been following Nigeria’s results closely. We’re struggling to secure victories, and we’re learning the hard way. It would be embarrassing to miss out on two consecutive World Cups. Watching the national team, I see that we’re not playing the kind of football we’re known for. We need to be more tactical and learn from our mistakes,” the 43-year-old said in an interview with Brila.



“We were dominating the game, leading at one point, but the players became fatigued. When that happens, it’s important to make changes, close the gaps between the lines and hold onto the lead.



“This is something big teams must know how to do if they want to qualify for major tournaments like the World Cup. We shouldn’t underestimate our opponents, even if they don’t have star names,” the former West Bromwich Albion forward concluded.







