EPL: Everton Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw At Goodison Park

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in their Premier League clash at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Arsenal took the lead in the 34th minute with the first shot on target in the game.





Raheem Sterling teed up Leandro Trossard, who took a touch and drilled his shot low into the far right corner.

The hosts levelled two minutes after the break through Iliman Ndiaye.

Myles Lewis-Skelly brought down Jack Harrison inside the box and Ndiaye slotted home from the penalty spot.

It was Ndiaye’s ninth goal across all competitions for David Moyes’ side this season.

Second-placed Arsenal now have 62 points from 31 games, 11 behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game at hand.

Everton climb to 14th place with 35 points from their 31 matches, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.



