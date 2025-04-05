NPFL: Rivers United Welcome Top Scorer Abdullahi For Remo Stars Clash

Rivers United striker Kabir Abdullahi is available for selection again after his battle with injury, reports Completesports.com.

Abdullahi, who is Rivers United’s top scorer this season recently returned to training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.





The forward has registered four goals for Finidi George’s side in the current campaign.

“Kabir Abdullahi (aka AmaRonaldo) is BACK!

After a lengthy absence, our top scorer is in line to make a triumphant return to the matchday squad!,reads a statement on Rivers United’s Facebook page.

“Who’s excited to see him back in action against Remo Stars on Sunday?.

The hosts will be looking to cut Remo Stars’ lead at the top table when the two teams clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Remo Stars occupy top spot on the log with 60 points from 30 games, while Rivers United are eight points adrift in second position.

Rivers United are unbeaten in their last five home games against Daniel Ogunmodede’s side (four wins and one draw).

By Adeboye Amosu



