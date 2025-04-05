NPFL: Nweke Rallies Enyimba For Oriental Derby Showdown With Abia Warriors

Enyimba Stadium, Aba, will be the cynosure of all eyes on Sunday as nine-time Nigerian champions, Enyimba, welcome state rivals, Abia Warriors, in an Oriental Derby clash that heralds the NPFL Matchday 32 fixtures, Completesports.com reports.

Abia Warriors are third in the NPFL table with 50 points and have their heads firmly screwed on for a possible first-ever continental berth. Their hosts, the People’s Elephant, sit ninth in the standings with 43 points and are in a serious race for a possible top-three finish.





This shared continental ambition between the two ‘brotherly’ gladiators will add a spark to the encounter, as Enyimba seek a 12th win over the Warriors.

Also Read: ‘Sport Has The Power To Change The World – How True?’ –Odegbami

To date, both teams have met 19 times since 2014, with Enyimba boasting a superior record — 11 wins, three losses, and four draws. However, history offers little assurance in a rivalry defined by unpredictability, fierce tackles, and emotional eruptions.

The last NPFL meeting ended 1-1 in Umuahia — a reminder that margins are razor-thin in fixtures of this magnitude.

As the potential thriller and high-stakes tie beckons, Enyimba youngster Kalu Nweke believes a fierce contest is on the horizon.

“I must say it’s going to be a tough one,” said Nweke, a midfielder, after Friday’s training session.

“Abia Warriors are a team I know too well. I’ve played there before, and they are a decent side.”

Coach Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors have become one of the league’s surprise packages this season, churning out gritty performances week in, week out, and staying in touch with the top end of the table.

But for Nweke, who has emerged as one of Enyimba’s most influential players since his switch from Umuahia, sentiment holds no place in Sunday’s NPFL showdown.

Also Read: Let’s Be Patient With Super Eagles, 2026 World Cup Not Life-and-Death Matter —Agali

“As you can see, they’re doing well this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable. It’s a derby game and will be tough, so I expect the fans to believe in us. I’m sure we can beat them here in Aba,” he declared, with confidence that reflects the spirit in the Enyimba dressing room.

In their last NPFL duel at the Enyimba fortress in Aba, goals from Eze Ekwutoziam and Nnachi Chidiebere secured a 2-1 win, despite a late scare from Augustine Njoku.

With Ekwutoziam still sidelined since the first round and Chidiebere only just returning to form, the onus may once again fall on Nweke — whose vision and incisive passing were key in their recent Federation Cup victory — to unlock Abia Warriors’ backline.

“All hope is not lost — both in the league and in the Federation Cup,” said Nweke. “We still have a good chance to make it. We just have to keep pushing.”

By Sab Osuji



