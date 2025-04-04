Let’s Be Patient With Super Eagles, 2026 World Cup Not Life-and-Death Matter —Agali

Victor Okechukwu Agali, a former Super Eagles forward, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Nigerians should be patient with the senior national team and encourage both players and coaches in their quest to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals to be co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Agali, 46, said that the current Super Eagles squad comprises younger-generation Nigerian players and, as such, needs the support and encouragement of the older generation — which he, Agali, represents.





“We should be patient with them. We should also support and encourage them. They are our younger ones and, as such, deserve our patience and encouragement to grow,” Agali said when Completesports.com contacted him.

When asked about the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals, given their current fourth-place standing in Group C, the former Olympique Marseille and Hansa Rostock forward said there is still a possibility of the team winning their remaining four matches.

“There’s also a possibility of them winning all the games and still not qualifying. It’s not a matter of life and death. We’ll be happy for them to qualify, but we should also be patient and allow them to achieve it,” Agali reiterated.

“But if they don’t, let’s still encourage them and prepare for the next time. Life goes on.

“We want the team to qualify. We want the Nigerian flag flying in Mexico, the USA, and Canada. I believe we can still make it. But if it doesn’t happen, we take it in good faith and move on,” Agali concluded.

By Sab Osuji



