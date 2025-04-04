Dessers Nominated For Rangers’ Player Of The Month

Cyriel Dessers has been nominated for Rangers’ Player of the Month for March, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers contributed immensely to Rangers’ UEFA Europa League Round of 16 victory over Fenerbahce.





The 30-year-old registered one goal and an assist in the first leg.

Dessers capped off his 100th appearance for the Light Blues with a dramatic stoppage time winner against Dundee last weekend.

The forward has scored 22 goals and registered seven assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Gers this season.

Nico Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Vaclav Cerny and John Souttar are also in contention for the individual accolade.

Rangers will face Hibernian in a league clash on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



