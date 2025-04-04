De Bruyne To Leave Man City At End Of Season

Kevin de Bruyne has confirmed he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.





He has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances in all competitions for City, but has started just 19 games this season.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” the Belgium midfielder wrote on social media.

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club.

“These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what – we won everything.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

“This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, team-mates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.”

The Belgium captain moved to City from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55m.

Manager Pep Guardiola joined the club a year later and helped to develop De Bruyne into a central midfielder.

He helped City enjoy a glittering period of success, culminating in the club’s first Champions League triumph in 2023.

But the midfielder has started to struggle with injury in recent years. He missed almost five months of last season as City won their fourth consecutive league title, playing just 26 games in all competitions.

He paused contract negotiations while recovering from a thigh problem sustained in September.

The former Chelsea midfielder said he was “open to everything” last summer after being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Since De Bruyne joined City in 2015 he has the most Premier League assists (117), chances created (827) and big chances created (193).

He has the second-most assists in Premier League history, behind only Ryan Giggs (162).

He has the joint most Premier League player of the season awards with two – in 2019-20 and 2021-22 – alongside Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

He is level with Henry for the most assists in a single Premier League season, producing 20 in the 2019-20 campaign.

Also, he has won the most Premier League playmaker awards given to the player with the most assists, winning it three times (2017-18, 2019-20 and 2022-23).

BBC Sport



