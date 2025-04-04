Top 10 Nigeria Goal Scorers of All Time

There is no doubt that Nigeria have always produced sensational forwards with an insatiable hunger for goals.



From Rashidi Yekini, Victor Osimhen, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Segun Odegbami and others who have donned the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles, these players have made the nation proud with their goal-scoring contributions to the team’s progress.



Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN takes a look at the 10 leading goalscorers of all time for Nigeria’s national team.



1. Rashidi Yekini (37 goals)



He remains Nigeria’s most prolific goal scorer in history, netting 37 goals in 62 matches for the senior national team.



Yekini was part of the Green Eagles from 1984 to 1998, helping Nigeria win the 1994 AFCON. The African Footballer of the Year award recipient in 1993 was also the top scorer with five goals at the 1994 AFCON.



His iconic celebration—crying and clutching the net after scoring Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal in 1994—remains an enduring symbol of his legacy as a national hero.



2. Victor Osimhen (26 goals)



One of the Super Eagles’ hottest strikers in Europe, Osimhen—who surpassed Segun Odegbami’s 23 goals against Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last month—has become Nigeria’s most reliable striker.



With 26 goals in 40 appearances, Osimhen continues to make history. The Napoli star, known for his determination and tenacity, is leading Nigeria’s new footballing generation.

3. Segun Odegbami (23 goals)



Known as The Mathematician in his playing days for the Green Eagles, Odegbami’s dazzling feet and eye for goal saw him score 23 goals in 47 appearances for Nigeria, cementing his legacy as one of the country’s greatest football legends.



He also played an integral part as Nigeria hosted and won the 1980 AFCON title in Lagos.



He retired in 1984 and played for Shooting Stars in Nigeria.



4. Yakubu Aiyegbeni (21 goals)



‘The Yak’, as he’s fondly called by football enthusiasts in Nigeria, is another dangerous striker who made his mark for both the national team and clubs.



He was exceptional for Nigeria, scoring 21 goals in 57 appearances. He was part of the squad for the 2010 World Cup and also scored a goal during the tournament.



He played for clubs including Middlesbrough, Everton, Portsmouth, Leicester, and Blackburn.



5. Ikechukwu Uche (19 goals)



The fair-skinned forward played 46 times for Nigeria and found the back of the net 19 times.



He played for clubs like Villarreal, Real Zaragoza, and Malaga among others in Spain. He scored seven of his goals in AFCON qualifiers and five in World Cup qualifiers for the Super Eagles.





6. Obafemi Martins (18 goals)



Regarded as Obagoal, Martins scored 18 goals in 48 appearances for the Super Eagles after making his debut at age 19.



Renowned for his blistering speed, raw power, and acrobatic goal celebrations, the former Inter Milan forward remains one of Nigeria’s most celebrated strikers.



7. Sunday Oyarekhua (17 goals)



Oyarekhua was a stand-out striker for the national team, whose ability to thrive under pressure saw him score 17 goals in 28 appearances between 1976 and 1981.



He was Nigeria’s top performer at the 1973 All-Africa Games, finishing as the top scorer for the tournament-winning squad.



8. Samson Siasia (16 goals)



Many football-loving Nigerians remember Siasia for the brilliant goal he scored against Argentina at the 1994 World Cup group stage.



Between 1984 and 1999, he scored 16 goals in 51 appearances for the Super Eagles, playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at the 1992 AFCON and their historic title win in 1994.

9. Odion Ighalo (16 goals)



Strong, energetic, and deadly in front of goal, Ighalo was one of Nigeria’s most dependable strikers, capable of scoring from any range.



Representing the Super Eagles from 2015 to 2022, Ighalo was a fan favourite due to his clinical finishing. He netted 16 goals for the senior national team.



10. Ahmed Musa (16 goals)



The Kano Pillars star is Nigeria’s most capped player with 107 appearances since his 2010 debut against Madagascar, and he has scored 16 goals.



Among his most memorable moments were the two stunning goals he scored against Argentina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



