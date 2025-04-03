Don’t Expect Dessers To Score Every Goal-Scoring Chances –McCann

Rangers assistant coach Neil McCann has told the fans not to expect Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers to convert every goal-scoring chances that comes his way.



The Nigerian international, who netted the winning goal in Rangers’ 4-3 win over Dundee at the weekend, has been criticised for missing some glaring chances for the team.

Speaking with the club’s website, McCann stated that the team must keep creating chances for the Dessers.



“Cyriel Dessers will always divide opinion because he will miss chances, but this is the life of a striker,” McCann said.



“I was so proud of him after the game (against Dundee) because he didn’t stop pushing and making runs – we need to create chances for him and that is what we are doing.”







