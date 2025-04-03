‘He Will Be Out For A While’ — Forest Boss Gives Injury Update On Aina

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Ola Aina will spend time on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Aina was forced off during Forest’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at the City Ground on Tuesday night.





The 28-year-old, who was replaced by Alex Moreno eight minutes after the break left the stadium in crutches.

“He already did the scan, he will be out for a while, he’s not going to be available,” Nuno told a press conference.

“It’s a big blow yeah, we will miss his quality, his talent, the routines he already has with his teammates, we’re gonna miss him. It’s a problem with the calf.”

The full-back has scored twice in 30 league appearances for the Tricky Trees.

The Forest will be away to Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu





