    ‘He Will Be Out For A While’ — Forest Boss Gives Injury Update On Aina

    Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Ola Aina will spend time on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

    Aina was forced off during Forest’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at the City Ground on Tuesday night.


    The 28-year-old, who was replaced by Alex Moreno eight minutes after the break left the stadium in crutches.

    “He already did the scan, he will be out for a while, he’s not going to be available,” Nuno told a press conference.

    “It’s a big blow yeah, we will miss his quality, his talent, the routines he already has with his teammates, we’re gonna miss him. It’s a problem with the calf.”

    The full-back has scored twice in 30 league appearances for the Tricky Trees.

    The Forest will be away to Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

