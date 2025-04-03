”It’s What Every Footballer Wants’ — Arokodare Reflects On Super Eagles Debut

Genk striker Tolu Arokodare has reflected on his debut for Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare was handed his maiden invitation by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Amavubi of Rwanda and Warriors of Zimbabwe.





The 24-year-old made his first-ever appearance for Nigeria in the 2-0 win over Amavubi in Kigali.

The striker couldn’t hold back tears after the clash with Adel Amrouche’s side.

“It’s what every footballer wants, to represent the country. I have no words, I was very overwhelmed by the moment, I was very very happy for my dad because I know it meant a lot to him” he told the club’s official website.

“I was also very happy he could come to watch me play for the first time ever professionally in Nigeria.

“I almost scored, we didn’t win but I got to train with people that I look up to, people that I see on Instagram, I see on snapchat, I watch in the Premier League. I got to train with them and it was different, it was a good experience.”

